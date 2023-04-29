NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,825 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,208 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $4,429,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,244,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,825,000 after purchasing an additional 96,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.49. 29,221,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,890,836. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $281.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

