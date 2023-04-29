Nxt (NXT) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Nxt (NXT) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nxt has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $1,610.45 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @nxtcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is https://reddit.com/r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is talk.jelurida.com.

Get Nxt alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt is an open-source blockchain platform that was launched in November 2013 and is the first to rely entirely on a proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Written from scratch in Java, it has influenced many other projects and has proven to be one of the most tested and reliable platforms in the industry. Nxt has a user-friendly and decentralized asset exchange, and its simple but flexible architecture makes it easy for blockchain adoption. It has been live for over 6 years with no downtime, major bugs, or successful exploits and has a reputation as one of the most secure platforms in the industry.”

Nxt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.