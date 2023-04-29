Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 466.25 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 468 ($5.84). 173,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 237,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($5.86).
Oakley Capital Investments Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 456.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.85. The stock has a market cap of £829.17 million, a PE ratio of 370.08 and a beta of 0.71.
Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.96%.
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
