Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 466.25 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 468 ($5.84). 173,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 237,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($5.86).

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 456.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.85. The stock has a market cap of £829.17 million, a PE ratio of 370.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Oakley Capital Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Oakley Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider David Till acquired 43,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £196,039.30 ($244,834.89). 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.