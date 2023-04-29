Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Cap of $361.06 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $361.06 million and $17.10 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,905.70 or 0.06499543 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00059976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00022517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

