Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0618 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $353.85 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.0626102 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $21,016,469.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

