Ocugen (OCGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 3.85. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ocugen by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,015,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 693,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after acquiring an additional 301,063 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCGN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

