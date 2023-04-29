Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.90

Shares of Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.90 and traded as low as $18.00. Olympus shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Olympus Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.87.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

