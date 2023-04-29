Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Olympus Price Performance

Shares of OLYMY opened at $17.35 on Friday. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96.

Get Olympus alerts:

Olympus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.