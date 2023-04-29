Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMYGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OLYMY opened at $17.35 on Friday. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96.

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

