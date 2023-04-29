Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Olympus Price Performance
Shares of OLYMY opened at $17.35 on Friday. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96.
Olympus Company Profile
