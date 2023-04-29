Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

OTEX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.71.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. Open Text has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Open Text by 34.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.