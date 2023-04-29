Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Up 33.8% in April

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Opera Stock Performance

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 1.00. Opera has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

Get Opera alerts:

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. Opera had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 11.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Opera by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Opera in the first quarter worth $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Opera in the first quarter worth $604,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Opera by 61.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Opera by 36.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

About Opera

(Get Rating)

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.