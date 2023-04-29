OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Trading Up 5.7%

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 116,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Stock Up 5.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.
OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OPHRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.