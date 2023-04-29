OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) Trading Up 5.7%

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 116,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Stock Up 5.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48.

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.