Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,763 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,329 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.09. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $156.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

