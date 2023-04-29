Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 865 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 366,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,388,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,329,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.49. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.