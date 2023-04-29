Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $10.78 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Insider Activity

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.61. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $175.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

