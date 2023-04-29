Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $12.58 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAU opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

