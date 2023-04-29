Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 213 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.60.

Progressive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PGR opened at $136.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.30 and its 200 day moving average is $133.89. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

