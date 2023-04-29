Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,164 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,294 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.44) to GBX 6,200 ($77.43) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.32) to GBX 5,380 ($67.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

