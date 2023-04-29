Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.37.

About Oragenics

Oragenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and licensure of innovative products and technologies for improving human health.

