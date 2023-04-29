Orchid Achieves Market Capitalization of $77.39 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $77.39 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0804 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00027164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019324 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018171 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,138.33 or 0.99983252 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08160249 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,212,243.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.