Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.99 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Orchid has a market cap of $79.53 million and $1.99 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00027448 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019259 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018183 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,250.86 or 0.99966762 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08160249 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,212,243.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.