O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2023 guidance to $36.50-$37.00 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $917.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $852.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $829.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $922.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,234,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

