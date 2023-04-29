Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55, RTT News reports. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:OC traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,111. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average of $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.46.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $111,343,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,154,000 after purchasing an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.