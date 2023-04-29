Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by TT International Asset Management LTD

TT International Asset Management LTD trimmed its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,226 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 0.3% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.46.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $1,540,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.81. 1,260,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

