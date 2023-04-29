PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $84.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PCAR has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global lowered PACCAR to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PACCAR to $64.89 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $74.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.70. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $76.71.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,789,197 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $3,485,579.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,047,000 after acquiring an additional 65,873 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

