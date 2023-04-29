Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Trimmed by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

