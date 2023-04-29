Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Stock Performance

Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,717. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust. The firm owns net profit interests in the underlying properties, which consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands. Its properties include Santa Maria Basin, Orcutt Conventional, Orcutt Diatomite, Careaga formation, Los Angeles Basin, West Pico, Sawtelle and East Coyote.

