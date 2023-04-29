Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

PPBI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 670,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,475,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 271,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp



Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

