Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 135 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 451.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288,542 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after acquiring an additional 221,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,798,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLAC opened at $386.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

