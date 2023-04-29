Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,936 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Tesla comprises about 0.4% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,093,844 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $226,345,000 after purchasing an additional 265,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its stake in Tesla by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 353,586 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,555,000 after purchasing an additional 235,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.69.

TSLA opened at $164.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $318.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $520.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,719 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,104. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

