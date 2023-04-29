Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.29

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.29 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.21 ($0.04). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 101,627 shares trading hands.

Panther Metals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

About Panther Metals

(Get Rating)

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.