Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTFGet Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Pason Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Solar and Energy Storage. The North America segment includes services provided to drillings rigs in the Canada and the U.S.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.