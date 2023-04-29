Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pason Systems from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Solar and Energy Storage. The North America segment includes services provided to drillings rigs in the Canada and the U.S.

