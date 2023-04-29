PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. PCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PCB Bancorp to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $13.82 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $197.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 million. Analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PCB Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PCB Bancorp

In other news, Director Haeyoung Cho purchased 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,963.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,513.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Haeyoung Cho acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,513.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Chon sold 5,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $100,209.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,305 shares of company stock worth $388,153 in the last 90 days. 24.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 59.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 351,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 130,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.