Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.52-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

PEB stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -10.26%.

PEB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,675,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 451,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $774,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

