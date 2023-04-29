Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Pentair Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PNR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.08. 3,711,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,168. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.