Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.08. 3,711,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,168. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

