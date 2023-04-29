Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,586 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Performance Food Group worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,173 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 306,681 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 103,755 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock worth $116,801. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. StockNews.com lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

