Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Short Interest Update

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days. Approximately 27.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHAT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi bought 10,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,423.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total transaction of $25,001.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,576 shares in the company, valued at $527,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,919 shares of company stock valued at $229,827 and have sold 6,907 shares valued at $54,598. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

