Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

