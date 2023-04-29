Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENGGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FENG opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENGGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENGGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.