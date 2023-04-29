Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of FENG opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.89. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
