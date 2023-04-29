Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 615 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $63.30 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

