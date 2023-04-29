Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after buying an additional 781,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,007,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

Progressive Stock Up 1.3 %

PGR stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.30 and a 200-day moving average of $133.89. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

