Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,781 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $119.47 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

