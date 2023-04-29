Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $245.74 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $259.04. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.81.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

