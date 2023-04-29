Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. WealthOne LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 104,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,107 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 106,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $66.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $62.22 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

