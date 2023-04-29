Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 328 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.04.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

