Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PNW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE PNW opened at $78.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.80. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

