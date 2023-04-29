Piper Sandler Trims First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price to $13.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FRC. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Argus downgraded First Republic Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded First Republic Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.79.

FRC opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $630.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,124.1% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

