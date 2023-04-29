Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Up 18.4% in April

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,613. Piraeus Financial has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BPIRY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Piraeus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Piraeus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

