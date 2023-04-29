Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

