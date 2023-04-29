PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in April

PowerBand Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
PowerBand Solutions Price Performance
Shares of PowerBand Solutions stock remained flat at C$0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. PowerBand Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.37.
PowerBand Solutions Company Profile
