PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,473,000 after buying an additional 639,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 742.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 459,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,324,000 after buying an additional 404,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

PPG opened at $140.26 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.